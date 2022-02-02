NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 490,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NUZE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 13,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.26. NuZee has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

