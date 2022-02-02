NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.39% of NVE worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NVE by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

