NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
NWS Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.