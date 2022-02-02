NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

