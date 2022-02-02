NZS Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.05. 7,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,372. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

