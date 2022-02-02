NZS Capital LLC Buys 89,952 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 147.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,952 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

