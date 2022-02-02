NZS Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NZS Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,025.15. 82,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,295.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,371.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

