NZS Capital LLC Sells 24,374 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NZS Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.