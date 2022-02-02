O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

