Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

