ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,547.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1,547.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.76 or 0.07065694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00057262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,688.57 or 0.99894935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00054924 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

