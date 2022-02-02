OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Purchases A$60,335.00 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) insider Constance (Connie) Carnabuci acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,335.00 ($42,790.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get OFX Group alerts:

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and International Payment Solutions. The company offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.