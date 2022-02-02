Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $319.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $18.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.22. 1,526,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,605. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

