OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 33,803 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,306.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

UCON opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

