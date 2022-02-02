OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 75,734 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

