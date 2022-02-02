OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.33 Million in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.44% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,482,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 10,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 503,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

