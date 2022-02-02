OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.05.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.83 and its 200-day moving average is $333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.83 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

