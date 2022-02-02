OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 374,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.