OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,063,000. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,962,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.92.

