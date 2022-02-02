OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 11.8% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares rose 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 8,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,255,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $772.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 271,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

