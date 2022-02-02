Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.