Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

FTNT opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.36 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.