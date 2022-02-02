Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $489,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $29,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.