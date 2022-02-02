Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $743,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

