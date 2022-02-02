Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

