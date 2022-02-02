Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,140 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.