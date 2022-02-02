Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 133 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

