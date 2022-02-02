Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $531,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

