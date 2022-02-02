Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,037 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 194.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 24.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertex by 13.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

