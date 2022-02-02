Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,511,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

