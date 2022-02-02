Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.