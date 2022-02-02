Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.