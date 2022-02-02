Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,969,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,533,000 after buying an additional 642,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.