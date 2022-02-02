Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 241,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.