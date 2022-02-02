Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

