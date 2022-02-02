Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $729,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48.

