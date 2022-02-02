Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

BE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

