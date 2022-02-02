Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,325 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORMP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

