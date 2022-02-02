Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $141.05 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after buying an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

