Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) received a C$6.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,800.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.