OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $688,182.43

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $688,182.43 and $84,151.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.84 or 0.07158950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,514.89 or 0.99770932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055596 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

