Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 772,813 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 195,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

