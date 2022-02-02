O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $661.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,015. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

