ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $29.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

