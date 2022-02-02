OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 290.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 111.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

