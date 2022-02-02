Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Otis Worldwide worth $180,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.