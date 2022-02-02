Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.32. 11,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $8,949,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.