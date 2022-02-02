Packaging Co. of America Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

