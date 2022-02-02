Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

