PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

