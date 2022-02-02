PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.